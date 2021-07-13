Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 47,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,671. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Equities analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

