ACoconut (AC) Price Down 9.2% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $616,090.86 and approximately $4,733.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

