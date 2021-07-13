ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 142.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,595 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.69% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,435. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

