ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 780.0% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

