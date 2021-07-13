Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

