Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 17.1% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $127,676.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

