ADAMANT Messenger Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $334.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 107,134,236 coins and its circulating supply is 86,992,225 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

