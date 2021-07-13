AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 202.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 213,354 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of AHCO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

