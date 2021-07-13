Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $606.92. 38,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $289.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.