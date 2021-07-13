ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 14,875.0% in June

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 14,875.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 2,701,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.17. ADOMANI has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

