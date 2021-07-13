Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.26. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 655 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

