Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.71

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.71 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34.01 ($0.44). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 34.01 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,058 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.71. The stock has a market cap of £122.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

