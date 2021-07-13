Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 54.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 92.3% higher against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $17,562.66 and approximately $349,456.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00838197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

