AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of AeroVironment worth $83,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $21,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,395,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,900 shares of company stock worth $12,554,370 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

