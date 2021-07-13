Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 378,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,942 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $131,557,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

