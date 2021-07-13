Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.08

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 125696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

