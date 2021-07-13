Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 123,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

