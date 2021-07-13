Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

