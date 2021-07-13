Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $31.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE AGIO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 269,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,253. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $657,127.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,722 shares of company stock worth $2,449,248.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

