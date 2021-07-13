AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $25,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

