AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 482.6% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgraFlora Organics International stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 4,547,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,881. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

