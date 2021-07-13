Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.23.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,657. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.