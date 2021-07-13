Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 345,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,497. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.