Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $16,449.60 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $9,728.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

