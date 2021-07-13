Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,627 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Airbnb worth $156,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. 59,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,899. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,917,502 shares of company stock worth $707,916,497 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

