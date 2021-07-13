Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Major Shareholder Joseph Gebbia Sells 1,731,225 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $31,478,313.88.

NYSE:ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

