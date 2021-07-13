Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Major Shareholder Sells $68,055,540.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Airbnb stock opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

