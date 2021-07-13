Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ajax I alerts:

NYSE AJAX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 340,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,196. Ajax I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.