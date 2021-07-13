Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 2,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.
About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
