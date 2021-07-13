Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 5%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 105,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,444,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

