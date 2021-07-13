Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of Alarm.com worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $10,530,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 5,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,069. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

