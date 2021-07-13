Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alarm.com.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Insiders have sold 28,074 shares of company stock worth $2,281,267 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE ALRM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 162,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,303. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

