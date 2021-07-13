Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,286 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.62% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

