Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $868,692.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00322023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00130165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00174774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

