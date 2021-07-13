Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 5.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 201,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,466,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

