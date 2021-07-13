Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

AMLP opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

