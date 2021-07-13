Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,962 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,596. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

