Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $628,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $439.39. 295,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $313.24 and a one year high of $439.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.