Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 14,925 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 8,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,737. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27.

