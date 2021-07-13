Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. 678,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,929,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

