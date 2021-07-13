Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 24,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,517. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

