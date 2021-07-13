Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,585. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.84 and a 12 month high of $204.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.