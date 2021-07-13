Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 44,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

