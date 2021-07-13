Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,056. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68.

