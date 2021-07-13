Alesco Advisors LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

