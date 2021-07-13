Alesco Advisors LLC Has $261.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $261,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,092. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

