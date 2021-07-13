Alesco Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 315.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 39,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,675. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.