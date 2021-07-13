Alesco Advisors LLC Has $41.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.84% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $41,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

MDYV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,861. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

