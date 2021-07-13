Alesco Advisors LLC Has $73.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $73,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,414 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

