Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $47,619,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,057,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 576,821 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,192. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

